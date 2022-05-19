Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is returning $2.8 million worth of capital credits to consumer-members in May. The funds, which will be distributed to active accounts through bill credits, represent each consumer-member’s share of the co-op’s excess revenue.
As a nonprofit electric cooperative, Platte-Clay is owned and governed by its consumer-members. The co-op’s members share in any profit of the cooperative after operating costs and financial practices are accounted for.
“We’re proud to be returning $2.8 million to our consumer-members while the costs of many other goods and services continue to rise,” said Dave Deihl, CEO and General Manager of Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative. “Throughout the pandemic, supply chain shortages and recent weather events, the cooperative business model has proven itself effective for providing affordable and reliable service.”
The refund follows a previous announcement that no rate increase will be implemented by the cooperative in 2022. Since 2012, the co-op has paid back over $20 million in capital credits.
Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative serves more than 25,000 services and over 3,000 miles of energized line in Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Platte and Ray Counties in the Northland.
