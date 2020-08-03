As a community-led utility, Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is governed by its consumer-members. Co-op elections are typically held at an annual meeting, but this year a new system has been established due to restrictions on mass gatherings and concerns about COVID-19.
Through Aug. 31, PCEC members can vote for board members and bylaw changes either online or by mail-in ballot. Online ballots can be accessed at www.PCEC.coop/vote. The same website can be used to request a mail-in ballot. Members may also call 490-6614 to request a mail-in ballot by phone.
“We felt it was in the best interest of our members to ensure they could still have their voices heard on issues that impact the co-op despite restrictions making it impossible to hold a traditional annual meeting,” said General Manager and CEO Dave Deihl. “This decision empowers our consumer-members with continued local control of their electric provider, which we feel is a core advantage of the cooperative business model.”
Directors serve three-year terms and one director position for each of the cooperative’s three districts — west, north and south— is on the ballot annually.
Votes in the election will be tallied by a third-party election vendor who will certify the election after the voting window has closed at the end of August. Results will be announced Sept. 15.
