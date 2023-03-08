LIBERTY — At Pomodoro Pizza Napoletana in the Liberty Commons, diners can try unique pizza flavors in the traditional Neapolitan style.
There’s the Mimosa, which includes ham, sweet corn and mascarpone as well as the traditional fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. The Margherita Montanara is made with San Marzano tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, arugula and prosciutto di parma that has been aged 18 months.
Roberto Timotei and his wife, Samantha Herretes, met on a blind date and married in 1999. Their collective desire to enjoy food has been a driving force for the couple and their two children.
“Food is in my blood,” Timotei said. “In Italy, I fell in love with the pizza found in Naples.”
Prior to his time in the restaurant business, Timotei went to Venezuela and worked in the motorcycle industry.
Once in the United States, Timotei found his way to a Neapolitan pizza course in Los Angeles. Then, he came to Kansas City and worked at a couple of local pizza places, gaining industry knowledge and business acumen.
“Roberto loves the pizza world,” Herretes said. “He’s great at making pizza. He’s seemingly a natural at it.”
Timotei said he has learned the skills over the years to make top-notch pizza.
Then the search began for his own place.
“We were always looking for a location,” she said. “Really, we started to seriously looking during the summer of 2020.”
The couple found a vacant space in Liberty Commons.
“We handled the remodel,” she said. “It was his dream to open this restaurant.”
Prior to opening, the couple had to handle the addition of a pizza oven made from bricks crafted from the ash and dirt from around Mt. Vesuvius in Naples. The Acunto oven features a low dome, small mouth and the capability of hitting around 900 degrees to cook a pizza in just a couple minutes.
“We had to take the doors off and bring it in,” he said. “It’s one heavy oven at 6,000 pounds.”
The couple has added new dishes to join their pizzas. Chicken wings have been added to the appetizer list and lasagna is a meal offering; both have received positive reviews. Next up will probably be tiramisu.
The couple are hoping with warmer weather, the patio can open and people can enjoy dining al fresco.
“I’m super happy with those customers we have brought into the restaurant,” Timotei said. “Pizza is love, passion. This is a taste of Naples. I want to do the best to strive to be called the best.”
“Once people try the pizza, they love the pizza,” Herretes said. “It’s a dream come true. Sure, we may be evolving more, but it’s been great to be part of this community.”
