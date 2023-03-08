LIBERTY — At Pomodoro Pizza Napoletana in the Liberty Commons, diners can try unique pizza flavors in the traditional Neapolitan style.

There’s the Mimosa, which includes ham, sweet corn and mascarpone as well as the traditional fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. The Margherita Montanara is made with San Marzano tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, arugula and prosciutto di parma that has been aged 18 months.

A second oven is part of the work space at Pomodoro Pizza. Pictured is a Margherita pizza.

Roberto Timotei shares not only a few words about the pizza oven from Naples, but also the ingredients also purchased from Italy that he believes makes the pizza that much better.
Owner Roberto Timotei demonstrates how he uses his oven that he had brought from Naples.
When pizza places have wood-burning ovens such as Pomodoro Pizza, there's something a little awe-inspiring to watch the pizza in the oven.

Pomodoro Pizza owner Roberto Timotei understands quality and his oven that includes a lineage of more than 120 years is a source of pride and craft.
A work station shows off the wooden paddles used by the Roberto Timotei and his select team to place pizzas in the oven and remove them when done.
Roberto Timotei and his wife, Samantha Herretes, are enjoying the Liberty Commons and the community.

