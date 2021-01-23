LIBERTY — Pony Express Bank, the 130-year-old community bank with branches in both Liberty and Braymer, announces two new hires.
Dave Hinck has been hired as senior vice president of lending.
“We are pleased to have Dave in this role for our bank,” said Scott Page, President/CEO of Pony Express Bank. “With 3 local banks recently selling to large conglomerates, we felt it was the perfect time to have Dave join our team and let businesses in our community know that we are ready and willing to help them with their financial needs.”
Hinck has nearly 30 years of banking experience in the Northland. He most recently served as executive vice president for KCB Bank (Academy Bank) in Kearney. Hinck graduated from Central Missouri in 1990 with a bachelor degree in finance and also completed the graduate school of banking program in Madison, Wisconsin. Hinck and his wife, Anita, have resided in Kearney with their two children, Austin and Logan for 16 years.
Page also announced the addition of Crissy McAfee to the position of vice president of operations. McAfee is a lifelong resident of Orrick, having graduated from Orrick High School before beginning her more than 20-year banking career in community banking here in the Northland. She lives with her husband of 20 years, Jeff, who works at Ford Motors and their 3 children, Brock, Blake and Keely.
