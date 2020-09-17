LIBERTY — Brad May has joined Pony Express Bank as senior vice president of business development for Pony Express Bank.
“We are pleased to have Brad fill this role for our bank,” said President Scott Page. “With several local, community banks being sold in the last year, we felt it was the perfect time for Brad to join our organization and let businesses in our community know we are ready and willing to help them with their financial needs.”
According to a press release, May will coordinate business development efforts and introduce Pony Express services to new and existing customers in the Kansas City marketplace.
May has 31 years of experience in banking. He most recently served as senior vice president of Central Bank of the Midwest. He graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia, with a degree in finance and business administration.
May said, “My goal is to have the customers’ business needs first and to be able deliver quality banking services in a friendly, efficient manner.”
May and his wife, Christy, reside in the Northland with their three children Chance, Kinnedy and Kate.
Pony Express Bank is a locally owned and operated, 130-year old community bank with banking offices in both Liberty and Braymer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.