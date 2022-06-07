Pony Express Bank promoted Kevin Page to vice president of corporate finance. Page joined the bank in 2020 alongside his sister, Lynsey Waldman, vice president of marketing, as the fifth generation in their family to choose a career in community banking. Page has been working alongside his father, Scott Page, CEO and president; and uncle, Tom Page, executive vice president, as they continue the process of transitioning the 132-year-old bank into its next era of family-owned leadership.
“It has been incredibly rewarding to have my son Kevin join our team here at Pony Express. Over the last year in a half, Kevin has proved himself a valuable asset to this organization and his youthful energy and intense desire to learn this business from the ground up have only reaffirmed our initial thoughts that he’d be a great fit for this bank. We hope his promotion serves as a signal to our employees, customer, and the northland community that Pony Express Bank is taking the right steps to continue the leadership of this bank well into the future," Scott said.
