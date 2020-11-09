Price Chopper relocates to Smithville Marketplace

SMITHVILLE — Price Chopper has opened a new store in Smithville, 15700 U.S. Highway 169. The Price Chopper replaces the former location at 122 Highway 169 and is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
The new location offers all of the amenities customers have come to expect and more, a press release states.
“Our customers have been sharing their thoughts about what they’d like to see in Smithville,” said Casie Broker, chief marketing officer. “We are delighted to bring so many of their requests to the new location.”
Among the amenities are a drive-thru pharmacy, curbside grocery pickup for convenient online shopping, self-checkout for those who want to go at their own pace, expanded wine and spirits, fresh sushi, a larger dining area and more fresh meat and seafood.
The store also has a wide variety of freshly prepared salads and sandwiches along with customer favorites like fresh-never-frozen, hand battered Chopper Chicken, the release continues. Customers also can take advantage of the Chopper Shopper Rewards program, which offers savings on food and fuel at certain locations.
“We’ve enjoyed being part of the community and we’re happy to expand what we can offer our Smithville customers,” said Victor Cosentino, whose family has operated stores in the Kansas City area for more than 70 years.
Price Chopper stores are committed to making significant capital investments this year, said Broker.
“These are important investments in the communities we serve,” she said.
