West Liberty Foods, a leading protein processor, will open a food processing center in Kansas City, attached to supporting cold storage facility to be developed by Vertical Cold Storage. The companies are expected to invest a combined $199.6 million and create 583 jobs.
“Missouri is home to nearly 400 food companies and we are excited to welcome West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage to our state’s robust food and agricultural network,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “When a company selects Missouri for a new facility, we understand it’s a major decision, and we are committed to their success in our state. We are looking forward to watching these two companies grow right here in Missouri.”
West Liberty Foods produces nearly 650 million pounds of food products each year for grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company’s food processing center and cold storage facility will support the production of grab-and-go sandwiches. The facility will be located at the Interstate 49 Logistics Center, a 1,340-acre development in southwest Kansas City developed in partnership with Port KC.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our signature protein offerings with our new premade grab-and-go sandwich program,” said Brandon Achen, CEO of West Liberty Foods. “Based on its proximity to key stakeholders for the project, Kansas City is the ideal location to house our newest technology and we look forward to the growth this area has to offer.”
West Liberty Foods is headquartered in Iowa with additional production facilities in Utah and Illinois. The new 327,000-square-foot Kansas City facility represents the company’s first expansion into Missouri. The accompanying cold storage space operated by Vertical Cold Storage, which provides cold storage services for frozen and refrigerated foods, will be the company’s sixth location nationwide.
The Kansas City region, where 85% of the U.S. population can be reached in two days or less, has experienced rapid growth as a food and beverage logistics hub for the U.S. in the last several years.
"Kansas City’s prime accessibility has contributed to the continued attraction of companies to the market’s $125.4 billion food and beverage industry, which is ranked eighth among the top 50 food manufacturing markets in the U.S. for three-year job growth," states a release from the Missouri Department for Economic Development.
In the last two years, the Kansas City region has attracted food and beverage companies pledging to create more than 1,800 jobs, invest more than $486 million and occupy nearly 4.2 million square feet.
“We’re excited for the positive impact this significant investment will have on the Kansas City region,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage are the latest of a growing number of food companies that recognize Missouri as an ideal business location. We appreciate our partners who helped secure this project and create more opportunities for Missourians and their families.”
