Public service top aspect in Liberty police officer's job

LIBERTY — Liberty Police Officer Tyler Peoples has been a police officer for two years. The first year was spent in the local Police Academy and then working in tandem with a training officer.
Peoples is happy to settle down in Missouri as many family members hail from Lawson, but the former military child knew about growing up all over the world including graduating high school in Germany.
“My dad just retired as a colonel from the Air Force,” he said. “My sister is a captain in the Air Force now. I would say that service runs in our family. However, being a police officer has allowed me to be closer to home. No matter what, public service is part of our family.”
Peoples graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a bachelor’s of science in criminal justice. The police academy was February to September 2019. The desire to serve started in college. He said it would have been military service, environmental conservation or law enforcement.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“We enjoy community service events,” Peoples said. “There’s the scheduled Coffee with a Cop events that allow people to ask us questions in a relaxed atmosphere. Then there’s Shop with a Cop where we team with kids in our community to do some Christmas shopping. We also believe in that community service aspect. We can help people find services. It may be aiding a homeless person or finding a way to help someone dealing with a mental health issue.
“I believe it is important to talk to people. To put yourself in their shoes. We must empathize and bridge that communication gap. It’s not like the TV shows. Not everyone is in trouble. As officers, we serve the public.”
What do you like best about your position or this field in particular?
“Sure, there’s an excitement when you head to a call,” he said. “Police officers make an impact on people. We can be an outlet to find help. It’s also part of my spiritual calling. I can be in a position to offer aid. In the academy, we are training to handle situations such as domestic violence and loss. It’s not easy but we can help.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this field or position?
“I think 10-year-old me wanted to be a fighter pilot or a football player,” Peoples said. Throughout his years in school, Peoples did play football as a lineman.
What’s the most common question you get asked about what you do?
“From my 2-year-old, it’s how many tickets I have given out,” said Peoples, chuckling about his inquisitive child. “For kids, especially those who see us in public, it’s often how much does your gear weigh. With the uniform, vest, utility belt and such, it’s about 30 pounds. I know when I take it off at night, I do feel lighter. The other question I get asked is about helping other agencies. We do aid each other such as the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Kansas City Police Department. It’s a lot about cooperation and peer support.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Sometimes we come across people who don’t know that they need the help I have to offer,” Peoples said. “It’s important that we start breaking the stigma. It’s critical that we each see the other as sons, daughters, parents and spouses. That is a big step in community policing.”
What advice would you give someone who is starting a job similar to yours?
“For younger kids, when they ask me for advice, I tell them to listen to their parents and teachers, get good grades and learn to be friends with a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds,” he said. “That helps in seeing a broader world. I also believe in encouraging kids and adults to stand up for what is right. You don’t want to get hurt, but also speaking up is good. Have courage, be a good listener and a good speaker. And remember to stay out of trouble.”
