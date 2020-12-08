Rally House opens Clay County location

Rally House, a local, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, opened its latest location Friday, Dec. 4 at 8570 N. Evanston Ave. in the shopping center, next to Target and Kohl’s.
Just in the nick of time for the holiday season and a Chiefs playoff run, Rally House continues to grow a strong presence as this is the 11th store to open in the Kansas City metro area, according to a press release.
“This is a most unusual year for retailers,” said Aaron Liebert, CEO. “But we have a great local following and the most passionate sports fans around. We have had an abundance of requests to open in Liberty that we just had to hop on the opportunity.”
The new location will sell apparel including college and pro teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Missouri Tigers, Missouri State Bears and much more. The store will also have a unique selection of apparel, food, and gifts from its local licensed partners. These brands include The Roasterie, Boulevard Brewery, Made In KC, Charlie Hustle, Bozz Prints, Made Mobb, KC Bier Co., Jones BBQ, as well as their exclusive line, RALLY Brand.
"Right now, the store has a lot of Kansas City Chiefs merchandise," said Gabriella Doebele, content and media coordinator. "We wanted to get the store open for the holidays. In the next few weeks, there will be Royals and Sporting KC goods, plus the big local colleges."
The store manager is Megan Taylor and the district manager is Michael Martin.
