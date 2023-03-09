Another business that opened along U.S. 169 is Express Stop gas station. Located at 124 N. U.S. 169 in Smithville, the stop not only offers gas and convenience store amenities, but also hot meals cooked fresh on site.
SMITHVILLE — With continued recovery from the pandemic taking place, businesses affiliated with national and regional companies are booming in Smithville. Two of the most recent to open are NAPA Auto Parts and Express Stop gas station.
NAPA Auto Parts was brought to the leased space that formerly housed the Price Chopper grocery store at 120 N. U.S. Highway 169.
“Smithville needed another offering and we thought we could offer customers something better than our competitors,” said proprietor John Brown, who also owns the NAPA Auto Parts in Atchison, Kansas.
“It’s been great. We service a lot of body shops here locally and other shops that are out of town,” he said of the response to the Smithville auto parts retailer.
Brown said it took about two years to bring the parts store to Smithville and he is happy to provide a nationally trusted brand in a location that is locally owned and operated.
“We are not corporate at all. My brother-in-law, Dusty Smithee, is the manager. He lives in Smithville,” said Brown.
The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to NAPA Auto Parts, another business that opened along U.S. 169 is Express Stop gas station. The Express Stop company also owns gas stations throughout Missouri and Kansas. Located at 124 N. U.S. 169 in Smithville, the stop not only offers gas and convenience store amenities, but also hot meals cooked fresh on site.
“We have a lot of hot food items. We are known in the Kansas City area for our kitchens,” said management team spokesman Amanda Hockman. “This location though is the first time we brought in Krispy Krunchy Chicken.”
The national brand of friend chicken items can be found inside the store. The brand was brought in, Hockman said, as a result of community requests.
“We want to know who are customers are and we want to cater to them. We want to be friends with our customers so it’s not just a place where we get people in and on their way. We want to bring in things customers want,” she said. “We also believe in giving back and supporting the community. We want to allow Girl Scouts to sell cookies here, to collect donations for local groups and people in need.”
Express Stop is open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
