NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts was brought to the leased space that formerly housed the Price Chopper grocery store at 120 N. U.S. Highway 169 in October.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — With continued recovery from the pandemic taking place, businesses affiliated with national and regional companies are booming in Smithville. Two of the most recent to open are NAPA Auto Parts and Express Stop gas station.

NAPA Auto Parts was brought to the leased space that formerly housed the Price Chopper grocery store at 120 N. U.S. Highway 169.

Express Stop gas station

Another business that opened along U.S. 169 is Express Stop gas station. Located at 124 N. U.S. 169 in Smithville, the stop not only offers gas and convenience store amenities, but also hot meals cooked fresh on site.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a brand of hot food items available at Express Stop in Smithville.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.