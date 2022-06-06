SMITHVILLE — The chamber of commerce in Smithville will welcome Carson Insurance Agency to the city’s list of businesses with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. June 23, at 201 W. Main St.
The event includes a festival-style night of fun, meaning there will be free food, food trucks, shaved iced, music and lawn games. This celebration will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown’s Courtyard Park.
