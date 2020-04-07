Robertson company founder marks 50 years in business

LIBERTY — James D. Robertson, president of Robertson Companies Inc., prefers Jim. In 50 years, whether it's his first name or his last, Robertson has made a name for himself in the plumbing and home-building business.
Robertson and his family marked the founder's 50th anniversary March 15, along with Robertson's birthday later in the month.
“I was 23 years old,” Robertson said. “I started Robertson Plumbing and worked out of my house for a few years. The first office was on the site of the current juvenile center on Leonard. The current location on West College has been about 35 years.”
No matter where he has been located, Robertson credits family for motivation.
“I worked for five years at Ford,” he explained. “I learned about automation, time management … I also worked for the city with my dad. I took a four-month leave from Ford to try a business on my own and never went back.”
His father Darrel showed his son about being your own boss.
“He continued being a handyman and I went into plumbing and then new home construction,” he said. “Those first few years, we didn't have a lot of money. We paid off things and watched the cash flow. I can say 50 years later, I make sure we have what we need.”
Over five decades, Robertson has seen highs and lows. He used to track the monthly permits that the company pulled to determine if work would increase or falter some for residential plumbing work.
“I could tell when we were moving into slower times,” He said. “Builders slow down. I could see downturn of the early 1980s and extremely high interest in 1983. Then by the mid-1980s, we have the upturn. The Gulf War in 1990 and 1991 sent things down again. It's interesting to watch. While the coronavirus happened quick, it will be interesting to watch.”
Robertson's children are all part of the family business. His oldest son, Jim, is a homebuilder. Daughter Sarah handles accounting for all the companies and his other son, Chris, serves in the plumbing business as a materials handler.
“It seems like I just started my business yesterday,” he said. “There is plenty of work and we all stay busy. I have kept the doors open for 50 years and plan to keep them open. I have always saved money and that is critical. There has been plumbing work out of town in places such as Houston and Rapid City, but the Kansas City metropolitan area has been the bulk of the work.”
Robertson said he tries to be civic-minded too. He served on Liberty City Council from 1993 to 2005. He's a member of the Liberty Economic Development Corporation. In 2018, Robertson served as the honorary campaign chairman for the Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation and handed the foundation a check for $5,000 at the kick-off. Jodi Capps, the foundation chair, said as a developer, he understands the need to keep the community strong and healthy. He said parks and recreation are part of the city's quality of life.
“Jim is a wonderful man,” Capps said. “He has meant a lot to Bob and me. He's a fine man for Liberty.”
Robertson also gifted 35 Liberty Police officers in the department with$100 in HDLI gift cards to be used at local restaurants in 2016 after support of police after officers around the nation have been targeted following attacks on officers and officer-involved shootings.
Pony Express Bank President and CEO Scott Page and Walt Holt, senior vice president of loans, visited with Robertson to celebrate 50 years.
“Jim's commitment to the betterment of Liberty is unmatched," Page said. "All of us at Pony Express Bank want to wish the Robertson family a hearty congratulations on this wonderful milestone of 50 years in business. We are proud to be their banking partner but more proud to call them friends.”
Robertson said he didn't want to make a splash, but appreciates the recognition.
“I have been the largest developer in Kansas City since 1980,” he said. “However, I don't know what the future holds. It will continue to be a family business. Liberty has been good to me. I don't really feel any different and I don't plan to retire. I enjoy what I do and I plan to stay in this as long as I can.”
