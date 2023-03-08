SMITHVILLE — Located in a quaint, white house in downtown Smithville is Rose Cottage, a spiritual wellness destination that offers Reiki, spiritual tools, wellness products, gift items, soaps, mineral paints, unique clothing, jewelry and décor items made by local artisans.
The space, described as calming and magical by patrons and owner Amber Weeks, opened last spring.
“It’s just a place that’s very uplifting, high vibrational, a place of healing, but also a place to shop and just enjoy,” she said.
For Weeks, the space, once her family home, is a physical manifestation of the book she is writing and her journey to health and healing after long suffering from breast implant illness. Through the cottage and along her healing journey, she became a Reiki master and offers Reiki healing services through the cottage. Her book, expected to be published and available on Amazon this spring, is called “This Little Light of Mine.”
"I really want people to read the book because it talks not just about my experience and journey, but offers resources to women," she said. "That's what I want the cottage to be, a resource where women can come and get awareness and resources and people can experience wellness and healing."
Describing herself as an empath, Weeks is infusing the cottage with a focus on positive energy. There is a room dedicated to wellness with crystals, herbs and handmade jewelry and pottery. One of her artisan vendors is well-known to Smithville shoppers, Thorny Creek Market. While the market’s storefront is now closed, customers can buy its handmade candles at the Cottage.
The Cottage, Weeks said, is place that cannot be adequately explained, only experienced.
