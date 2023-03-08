SMITHVILLE — Located in a quaint, white house in downtown Smithville is Rose Cottage, a spiritual wellness destination that offers Reiki, spiritual tools, wellness products, gift items, soaps, mineral paints, unique clothing, jewelry and décor items made by local artisans.

Rose Cottage

Rose Cottage proprietor Amber Weeks straightens a shelf of Fusion mineral paint in her space at 202 N. Bridge St.

The space, described as calming and magical by patrons and owner Amber Weeks, opened last spring.

clothing and decor items in Rose Cottage

Items available for purchase in Rose Cottage include women's clothing, home décor, mineral paints and more.
"This Little Light of Mine" by Amber Weeks

Weeks' book, expected to be published and available on Amazon this spring, is called “This Little Light of Mine.” The cover art was drawn by Weeks' oldest son, Trevor Walton.
Thorny Creek Market candles

A popular and known vendor in Smithville is Thorny Creek Market. The vendor's candles are one of the home items for sale at Rose Cottage.
Teas at Rose Cottage

Vendors items for sale from local artisans at Rose Cottage also include herbal teas.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

