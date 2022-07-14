Royals tailgate, biz ribbon cutting in Kearney today

KEARNEY — A chamber of commerce ribbon cutting and Royals tailgate party will welcome Home Experts Real Estate to Kearney from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the real estate company's office, 408 W. Sixth St.
There will be food, games, a bounce house and more.
