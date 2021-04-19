In participating counties like Clay, the Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday exempts state sales tax on retail sales of qualifying Energy Star-certified new appliances, up to $1,500 per appliance, between 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 19 and midnight Sunday, April 25.
The following appliances are included in the sales tax holiday:
• clothes washers and dryers;
• water heaters;
• dishwashers;
• air conditioners;
• furnaces;
• refrigerators;
• freezers; and
• heat pumps.
According to the state’s Department of Revenue, retailer’s selling less than 2% of the qualifying merchandise shall offer a sales tax refund in lieu of the sales tax holiday.
Learn more at dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/green.
