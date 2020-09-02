Scream it out with Kearney chamber

KEARNEY — As research shows 49% of Americans feel increasingly stressed, frustrated and tense due to the recent coronavirus lockdown, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce has come up with a creative way to help those in the local community get out their frustrations.
The Kearney community is invited to a scream therapy session from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4th, at Kearney Amphitheater, located inside Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33.
A chance to scream will be available with participants asked to wait with a mask on in a socially-distanced line.
“Using a scream as a way to release pent up emotion allows you to reconnect with yourself, hear your own voice and reclaim the power that is inside you,” psychotherapist and mental health specialist Zoe Aston said in a statement. “Releasing pent up emotion is not an invitation to attack, influence or express aggression; it is a way to become aware of your feelings and take a step towards being kind to yourself.”
If screaming it all out isn’t enough to help alleviate stress, McDonald's will provide free ice cream vouchers for all screamers who participate.
Spectators are welcome on the amphitheater lawn.
“Please practice appropriate social distancing protocol per the Clay County Public Health Center,” states a chamber release. “If you are sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend.”
For more event details, search the “Screaming into September” event page on Facebook.
