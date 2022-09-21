featured top story Select Physical Therapy open house in Kearney Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — The new location of Select Physical Therapy will host a community open house and chamber of commerce ribbon cutting starting at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at 741 Watson Drive, Suites B and C.In addition to physical therapy services, the medical provider offers hand therapy, sports medicine, pediatric therapy and prosthetics and orthotics services. To learn more or RSVP for the event, call (816) 551-3370. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital Reports: Canada to drop vaccine mandate this month Select Physical Therapy open house in Kearney Khloe Kardashian went through 'difficult' time Jon Hamm keeps his sausage rolled Queen Elizabeth 'had no regrets' Jimmy Kimmel extends late night run beyond 2023 Travel Prices Are Coming Back to Earth Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measureDaylight saving time 2022: Will Missouri fall back this year?Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitorsLiberty sergeant passes from medical emergencyCommunity festivals on tap this weekendOld Fashioned Street Faire returns to historic SmithvilleKearney dominates Excelsior SpringsPatricia Ann MunkirsLiberty Hospital adds surgeons, primary care physicianFirst lesson read at Queen Elizabeth's funeral Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
