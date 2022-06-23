Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories on businesses across the Courier-Tribune readership area that have opened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Future stories will include details on Kearney and Smithville businesses.
LIBERTY — Opening a small business during a global health crisis that required people, for a time, to be locked at home may seem odd. However, several area entrepreneurs found extra time to brainstorm, create a business plan and jump into a new business with vigor.
Liberty has seen additions to its business community throughout 2021 and in early 2022.
Blush Farms Cork + Board
In August 2020, Angie Sidden and Marty Wynn were brainstorming new ways to stay busy and engaged. They gifted a few charcuterie boxes to friends. The hobby took off and the two ended up renting commercial kitchen space in the West Bottoms.
“With much of the workforce at home, we found a niche doing gift deliveries for businesses and corporations around the Metro,” Sidden said.
In early 2021, looking for a more permanent home, the two learned Corbin Mill in Liberty had new owners and was being renovated.
“It was a perfect location with retail space, a commercial kitchen and event venue,” said Sidden.
Now the business utilizes a courier service for deliveries and continues to grow under the name Blush Farms Cork + Board at 131 S. Water St., Suite 100, Liberty.
“Neither of us had a background in the food industry,” Sidden said. “We grew up on a family farm in northern Missouri and have always had an appreciation for hospitality, hard work and entrepreneurship.”
The business features a variety of charcuterie boards with meats, cheeses, crackers and more. There are also sweet treats and growing retail and catering services.
“Custom requests often lead to new menu items,” she said. “And, we love having the storefront so customers can pop in and grab items for entertaining at home, get a gift for a friend or neighbor or to just come by and stay awhile. We have learned so much. Our intention was to have fun and occupy our days during the pandemic. Who knew we would land on a business idea. We’re excited to be a part of the Liberty community.”
Exercise Coach
Sabrina Denny opened the Exercise Coach Jan. 5 at 6 Westowne Drive, Suite No. 602.
Before that, she started working out at the Overland Park location of the facility for a few months. She believed she could bring those exercise ideas to the Liberty area. Around the fall of 2021, Denny began the process to open a Northland locale.
“The Exercise Coach is a franchise, but I am the owner of the Liberty location. Franchises work because you get the playbook and optimize it,” she said. “Health and fitness is part of my personal life and I wanted to merge my two passions – health and helping others. I really loved the culture and the positive experience I had.”
The facility’s playbook includes working out with a trainer. Denny said there are usually two to three clients working out, so if occupation limits come back due to a spike in communitywide COVID cases, the facility should be fine.
“It is a model that we can sustain,” she said. “There is space between customers. The community has really given us a solid customer base.”
Denny figures she will keep growing the current location and may look at additional locations for future growth.
“The network of clients is growing and we are serving people from Gladstone, Kearney, Excelsior, Smithville and Liberty,” she said.
The Parlor on Water Street
Jen McGuire, owner of The Parlor on Water Street at 15 N. Water St. opened her store Oct. 15, 2021. The shop specializes in ladies apparel and accessories as well as small gifts. During the pandemic, McGuire was running a PetSmart, which was open as it was considered a necessary business.
“I was dealing with the pandemic and getting my kid through kindergarten via Zoom,” she explained. “I have 17 years in corporate retail management. This is my store, though. I have had this dream since I was 15 years old.”
During the first six months of the store, McGuire was by herself, but now has five employees.
McGuire was “square hopping” around the downtown Liberty Square for a brick and mortar location and saw the sign on the store.
“My dad was the one who named the store as he learned the spot was a (prior) funeral parlor,” she said. “I picked it that day and I got in two days later. The space remodel became a family affair. It was actually a joy to be around family after we were told not to be during COVID. It’s really special to build all this together.”
With the store’s first seven months under her belt, McGuire now has a pop-up boutique truck/tiny home. Her first was at Nickel & Suede, also located in Liberty. She has nine more pop-ups scheduled over the next few months.
“I’m also one of the 10 boutiques that will be part of the Pinners’ Conference in early February (2023),” she said.
