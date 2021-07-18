SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Chamber of Commerce will hold ribbon cuttings for Nodaway Valley Bank and the Kiwanis Club’s shelter in Helvey Park next week.
The ribbon cutting welcoming Nodaway Valley Bank to the city will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the bank, 14402 N. U.S. Highway 169. The ribbon cutting for the park shelter, which is dedicated to Gene Littrell, will be at 10 a.m. in the park, 1 Helvey Drive.
For more information, visit smithvillechamber.org.
