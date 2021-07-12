SMITHVILLE — The chamber of commerce in Smithville seeks candidates for the part-time position of executive director.
Under the general direction of the Board of Directors, the selected individual will be responsible for overall operations of the organization including financial management, marketing, fundraising, community relations, event planning, increasing and retaining membership as well as coordinating volunteers.
To learn more or to apply, please contact or submit a cover letter and resume to president@smithvillechamber.org.
