Smithville chamber still accepting community award nominations

SMITHVILLE — As stay-home orders are in place across the county to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce postponed the annual community awards banquet originally scheduled for April 25. While the date of the rescheduled event has yet to be announced, nominations have been extended through the end of March.
Nominations can be done online by visiting smithvillechamber.org/pview.aspx?id=20747&catid=4#!form/Nomination2020.
Categories are: Smithville Area Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Community Service Award, Educator of the Year Award, Rising Star Award and the William E. Parks Legacy Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.