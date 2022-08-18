Smithville earns revitalization award

Celebrating Smithville’s project win are Robert Lewis, Missouri Main Street Connection board president; Smithville Mayor Damien Boley; Alicia Neth, Smithville Main Street District board president; Alyssa Sanders, Smithville Main Street executive director; Sarah Ulledahl, Smithville Main Street District board vice president; and Chris Johnston, connection board vice president.
SMITHVILLE — Revitalization efforts in Smithville netted an award for “best façade rehabilitation over $10,000” at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s downtown revitalization conference.
The culminating ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization, states a release. Nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 16 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
The award went to Smithville Main Street, South Bridge Street Renovations and Kansas City Properties and Investments.
This project consisted of revitalizing three historic buildings located at 100, 108 and 112 S. Bridge Street in downtown Smithville with portions of the buildings being vacant for 30-plus years, said Alyssa Sanders, executive director of Smithville Main Street District.
Sanders said the demand for retail and office space has been a driving factor for bringing these buildings back to their former glory. This project restored the original elements of the building and stabilized the structure for a cost of $82,000.
The recent streetscape by the city of Smithville made this venture even more impactful, states a release. Exterior improvements consisting of tuckpointing, new storefront windows and doors, paint and brick sealing, an exterior loft deck and concrete work led to the interior spaces being redone as well and now house two loft apartments and two updated first-floor retail spaces occupied by a coffee shop and another business, according to the press release.
The other two buildings now house a fitness studio, barber shop and the new home of the Smithville Bike Co-op.
