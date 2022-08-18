Smithville earns revitalization award

Celebrating Smithville’s project win are Robert Lewis, Missouri Main Street Connection board president; Smithville Mayor Damien Boley; Alicia Neth, Smithville Main Street District board president; Alyssa Sanders, Smithville Main Street executive director; Sarah Ulledahl, Smithville Main Street District board vice president; and Chris Johnston, connection board vice president.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Revitalization efforts in Smithville netted an award for “best façade rehabilitation over $10,000” at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s downtown revitalization conference.

The culminating ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization, states a release. Nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 16 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.