SMITHVILLE — Smithville Music Studio moved to a new, renovated space. A chamber of commerce ribbon cutting at the new facility at 1500 S. U.S. Highway 169 will take place at 11:30 a.m. June 2. The public is invited to attend.
The music studio will also host a reopening open house from 2 to 5 p.m. June 6. The event will feature music, snacks, drinks, drawings, studio tours and more.
Learn more by calling Tim Sublette at 873-2313, emailing ts@smithvillemusicstudio.com or visiting smithvillemusic.com.
