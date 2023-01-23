SMITHVILLE — Missouri REALTORS, the state’s largest trade association representing over 26,000 members, has installed Andrea Sheridan of Smithville as 2023 president.

On Jan. 18, Missouri REALTORS honored Sheridan along with Women’s Council of REALTORS President Terri Gilgour, during an installation banquet at the Winter Business Conference in Kansas City. With nearly 400 guests present, Kenny Parcell, 2023 President of the National Association of REALTORS, was in attendance to install Sheridan for this special occasion, according to a press release.

