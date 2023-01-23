SMITHVILLE — Missouri REALTORS, the state’s largest trade association representing over 26,000 members, has installed Andrea Sheridan of Smithville as 2023 president.
On Jan. 18, Missouri REALTORS honored Sheridan along with Women’s Council of REALTORS President Terri Gilgour, during an installation banquet at the Winter Business Conference in Kansas City. With nearly 400 guests present, Kenny Parcell, 2023 President of the National Association of REALTORS, was in attendance to install Sheridan for this special occasion, according to a press release.
“I am honored and thankful to serve alongside so many great leaders of Missouri REALTORS as president,” stated Sheridan. “Because of the expertise, knowledge and unique gifts of all of our members, we are prepared to continue and expand our legacy of advocating for real property rights, leading in professional excellence and engaging all members. In 2023, I’m asking our members to 'Shine your light' into our industry and our great association.”
Sheridan began her career in the real estate industry in 2002 after teaching elementary music education. In 2018, she served as president of the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS and was named KCRAR’s Salesperson of the Year and Missouri REALTORS Salesperson of the Year in 2015. In addition to serving in an active role within Missouri REALTORS, she also serves on many committees and is a member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS.
