Smithville seamstress loves her job

SMITHVILLE — Having done this as a hobby for years, it hadn’t occurred to Mary Becker that sewing would provide her a living. Now that she’s opened Sew Sweet Alterations, 105 E. Main St., she said she feels blessed as the owner and sole seamstress to make money doing what she loves and has loved since childhood.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“How satisfying it is,” she answered.
Would a 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Not really because I was 10 when I started sewing. I would play with my mother’s quilt scraps and coincidently I started making Barbie clothes,” Becker said. “I made an entire wedding ensemble which is ironic because all these many years later, I do alterations including bridal.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“That’s tough,” she said with a sigh. “I guess from being a natural born artist and understanding design, I really don’t find anything that is particularly challenging. It really does come quite naturally to me. I guess the biggest challenge is looking at an article of clothing and trying to see where to make adjustments and changes so they get the perfect fit.”
What do you like best about this field or job in particular?
“I love making people feel good in their garment,” Becker said. “I love taking something that people like, and turning it into something they love.”
Outside of the workplace, when you meet somebody new, what tips you off that they also work in alterations?
“If their clothes are very well fitted and tailored,” she said. “That might tip me off.”
What is the most common question you get about what you do?
“A lot of people ask me if I enjoy what I do,” she said. “People also ask how long I’ve been doing it. A lot of people want to know before they leave an item, especially an expensive item or something that is very important to them, they want to know how long I’ve been doing this.” Becker said she’s been in this field for 34 years.
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“The most important advice is to look inside yourself for something that you love,” Becker said. “I did this for years as a hobby and had no idea I could actually make a living at it. I feel very blessed because I get to make a living doing something that I love. I love what I do, I get a variety of projects and challenges and I just think it is really important to have a passion for what you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.