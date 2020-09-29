Solasta Travel celebrates 1 year anniversary in Northland

SMITHVILLE — Angie Cox announces her first year anniversary as owner and primary travel advisor of Solasta Travel, a full service boutique travel agency in the Northland.
Cox prides herself on maintaining a reputation for quality and service — as well as competitive pricing — on a wide variety of travel experiences, a press release states.
“Everyone travels and it is important to use a trusted travel specialist to help get the most enjoyment and value out of a vacation,” Cox said. “As a travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients. I don’t charge fees, so my clients only pay for the trip — not my services. Through the resources available to me, I am able to make educated recommendations based on value, destination, group size and seasonality, among other things, to customize the best vacation possible.”
“I offer a one-stop shop with a personalized touch. Travel is all about the experience and I enjoy helping clients create memorable trips to places far away and close to home such as all-inclusive Caribbean resorts, Alaskan cruises, Disney park stays, Vegas weekends, home rentals at the Lake, guided tours to Europe or Asia, ski packages in the Rockies and much more.”
Cox is looking forward to planning many more wonderful trips for community members in the years ahead, the release states.
“This has been a strange and difficult year for travel, but I believe the industry will come out of the pandemic with improved policies that are more favorable to travelers who are ready and excited to see the world again.”
