Solasta Travel celebrates 1st anniversary in Northland

SMITHVILLE — Angie Cox is celebrating her first anniversary as owner and primary travel advisor of Solasta Travel, a full-service boutique travel agency in the Northland.
Cox prides herself on maintaining a reputation for quality and service — as well as competitive pricing — on a wide variety of travel experiences, a press release states.
“I offer a one-stop shop with a personalized touch. Travel is all about the experience, and I enjoy helping clients create memorable trips to places far away and close to home such as all-inclusive Caribbean resorts, Alaskan cruises, Disney park stays, Vegas weekends, home rentals at the lake, guided tours to Europe or Asia, ski packages in the Rockies and much more.”
Cox is looking forward to planning more trips for community members in the years ahead.
“This has been a strange and difficult year for travel, but I believe the industry will come out of the pandemic with improved policies that are more favorable to travelers who are ready and excited to see the world again.”
