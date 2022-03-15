Spectrum expanding broadband in area

Spectrum construction is underway on fiber-optic network expansion projects that will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to residences and small businesses in parts of Clay County.
The buildout is part of Spectrum’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural areas, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
Spectrum services are expected to be available to residents and small business owners in the buildout area beginning in the next several months.
“Broadband is a vital resource for work, learning and personal connection,” said Matt Brown, vice president of construction at Spectrum. “Leveraging resources won in the RDOF auction, we’re building a high-speed, high-capacity network that will bring gigabit internet to thousands of homes and small businesses in the Kansas City area — an investment that will ensure families and businesses can participate fully in the digital world, now and well into the future.”
Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum will offer its full suite of services. Overall, Spectrum expects to hire more than 2,000 employees and contractors nationwide to support the RDOF and future rural buildout initiatives, including local crews in state for network construction.
