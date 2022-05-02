KEARNEY — The chamber of commerce, Kearney Enrichment Council and Kearney Area Development Council are partnering to offer local business leaders a chance to speed network from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 13.
"This is a fast-paced, fun way to make multiple contacts in a short amount of time. How does it work? You speak for a minute, listen for a minute, exchange cards and then move on to the next person. It's that simple," states a release.
A speed networking event gives a person access to numerous individuals in different fields. Professionals easily exchange contact information during these events and sometimes set up future meetings.
Space is limited and registration for the free event is required by Wednesday, May 11. The event is part of the chamber's Empowering Business Workshop series.
Learn more and register at kearneychamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.