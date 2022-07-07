CLAY COUNTY — The Economic Development Council’s annual State of the Cities lunch will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Harrah’s casino.
“The luncheon will include a city-by-city update of economic activity in Clay County and its communities,” states an event release.
The deadline to reserve a ticket is Friday, July 8. Learn more at clayedc.com/state-of-the-cities. Details from the state of the cities will be published in upcoming print editions of the Courier-Tribune and sister publication Gladstone Dispatch and online at MyCourierTribune.com and GladstoneDispatch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.