State recovery grants open for 2017 disasters

The Missouri Department of Economic Development's Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery application cycle is now open. This cycle addresses public infrastructure needs of eligible cities and counties impacted by the presidentially-declared disaster that occurred April 28 to May 11, 2017. More than $9.8 million is available to assist areas impacted by these disasters, which included severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated additional funding in January for public infrastructure needs. Local projects implemented with the funds will help Missouri communities restore local public infrastructure, streets, drainage and bridges.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 30. For more details and to apply, visit ded2.mo.gov/programs/cdbg/disaster-recovery.
