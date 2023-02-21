Street Side Auto Sales open in Kearney

Street Side Auto Sales opened its second Missouri vehicle dealership in Kearney this winter at 700 N. Country Ave. The dealership is family owned and operated by Kearney residents and managed by Guirlene Layton.
“Kearney is a great market in Missouri and we’re excited to present the Street Side Auto Sales experience to customers in the area. Our goal is to be a valuable part of the community and make car-shopping easy and an enjoyable experience,” said Philip Layton, owner and operator. “And, as we have done so for over twelve years, we are committed to providing quality, used vehicles as well as flexible financing and exceptional service after the sale.”
“I’m excited about coming to our own hometown of Kearney and we’re excited for our customers,” said Guirlene. “We’re here to help customers every day and deliver on our company’s mission, vision and values. We will be here to help our customers be successful in good times and bad. We will go above and beyond to keep our customers happy and on the road.”
