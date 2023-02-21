Street Side Auto Sales open in Kearney

Street Side Auto Sales opened its second Missouri vehicle dealership in Kearney this winter at 700 N. Country Ave.

 Submitted photo

Street Side Auto Sales opened its second Missouri vehicle dealership in Kearney this winter at 700 N. Country Ave. The dealership is family owned and operated by Kearney residents and managed by Guirlene Layton.

“Kearney is a great market in Missouri and we’re excited to present the Street Side Auto Sales experience to customers in the area. Our goal is to be a valuable part of the community and make car-shopping easy and an enjoyable experience,” said Philip Layton, owner and operator. “And, as we have done so for over twelve years, we are committed to providing quality, used vehicles as well as flexible financing and exceptional service after the sale.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.