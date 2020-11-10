LIBERTY — Jeff and Lacey Nielsen are hoping the Northland community is looking for a business that is a mix of boutique, a place to “paws” for a sweet treat or a caffeine boost, and a locale that will have guests “feline” fine.
The Sugar Kittens Café & Cattery opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. The café and cat lounge can be found at 603 S. Missouri Highway 291, in the former Blockbuster building down from Papa John’s Pizza.
In February, Lacey lost her job. For months, she kept a journal of ideas including the idea for a rescue.
“I accidentally found her notebook,” Jeff said. “We started doing research.”
The couple, who live in the Northland, knew they wanted to have a business in the Northland.
“Our daughter attended her 10th birthday at a place similar to ours,” Jeff said. “It all clicked. Then it was the logistics of how to build a place where you can meet cats, have coffee, cookies and ice cream. Both Lacey and I wanted a nice place for families. It’s not a place for large events, but rather a small, intimate and safe place.”
Jeff, who came from a corporate high-stress world, enjoyed the family cats and understood the stress relief they offer.
“I wanted to create a place that would also be enjoyable for the cats,” Lacey said.
The couple has been fostering cats since February as well. The lounge has two resident cats, Colby Jack and Baby Ray, which will aid the cats and kittens in understanding socialization.
“We have already had several success stories and we are still getting pictures of the cats we have fostered,” she said. “With the cattery, I am excited to see how the community embraces our place. We have had people knock on the door and have quickly walked through because of their curiosity.”
When guests enter the front door, they can see the cat lounge through large picture windows. The lounge is separated by two doors and away from any food products.
“We have already had people schedule time slots in the lounge,” Lacey said. “We have heard stories where parents have said one child is allergic, but the other is crazy about cats. This somewhat satisfies that desire to hang out with cats.”
As the café opens, the lounge admission is by reservation. People must fill out a waiver as well. Currently, it is $14.14 for 50 minutes. For children, ages 10 and under, thinking about getting a cat or kitten, Sugar Kittens will offer a Kitten 101 class. There will be 20 minutes of instruction and 30 minutes of interaction with the cats and kittens.
“We also have a deluxe birthday party package as well,” Lacey said. “We can also rent the space out for small-group meetings.”
The Nielsens are self-labeled cat lovers.
“I’ve always been that crazy cat lady,” Lacey said while Jeff has always had cats.
“The boutique is dedicated to cat lovers and cat needs,” he said. “That was one thing we wanted to do. It’s a one-stop shop.”
When a kitten or cat has been adopted, the nonprofit business has cat litter, treats, food and more. The cats are available via the Kitty Cat Connection.
“Right now, we have more than 80 appointments on the books,” Jeff said. “We believe that because people are seeking fun outings in the midst of the current environment.”
Eventually, the couple plans to add other classes to the mix including painting with cats and cat yoga.
“We believe people will be frequent visitors,” Lacey said. “We may be the stop for the mid-morning cup of coffee or that weekend sweet treat of a cupcake or ice cream.”
