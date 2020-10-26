KEARNEY — Kearney is buzzing with news of the new Summers Pharmacy, 101 Missouri Highway 92, filling the vacancy left by Red Cross at Missouri Highway 92 and Jefferson Street.
“Kearney is our 10th location,” co-owner Ryan Summers said sharing the business with his wife Julie. “We have 11 pharmacies currently.”
Summers said a need for an independently family owned pharmacy arose in Kearney when Red Cross pulled out of the community. Although area pharmacies stepped up and helped out, Summers said, the need was still there.
“Kearney kind of stuck out in the need of an independent pharmacy,” Summers explained. “Red Cross left a couple years ago. … Everyone was kind of telling me that Kearney really needed a good pharmacy. Once I heard that I started looking around and found out there was a spot where the Red Cross had actually been so we started talking and everything kind of worked out.”
In addition to the independent pharmacy featuring an array of products, they also offer free delivery within a certain area, a medication synchronization program allowing individuals to fill multiple prescriptions at once, medication flavoring and a drive thru, Summers said, listing a few services.
Currently staffed by six employees, Summers said all the employees are local. The manager even relocated to Kearney from Richmond, he added.
“We have all professional staff,” Summers said. “They actually used to work at the Red Cross so it's a really excellent staff.”
Summers also said he feels like Kearney is a good fit for the pharmacy.
“Everyone has been really nice,” Summers said. “The city, the community, the chamber have all been very receptive and very welcoming. The town definitely appreciates us being here, they like having the higher local service. It's been great and we are happy to serve.”
