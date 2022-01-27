Missouri plays a key role in the supply chain with its national central location, major interstates and the two largest rivers in the country. The global pandemic recovery, increased consumer demand and work shortages are contributing to historic supply chain shortages here, across the nation and around the world.
Gov. Mike Parson established the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force to identify issues facing Missouri businesses and citizens and to develop potential solutions to address these challenges. The task force is co-chaired by Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna and Director of the Office of Workforce Development Mardy Leathers from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
The first meeting of the group was held Jan. 20 in Jefferson City.
Future meetings will be held throughout the state, providing opportunities for local stakeholder involvement. Each meeting will also have a virtual viewing option and be posted online for viewing afterward.
The following have been appointed to serve on this task force:
• Chris Gutierrez, President, Kansas City SmartPort, Inc.;
• Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President, Multi Modal Enterprises, Bi-State Development;
• Caitlin Murphy, Founder and CEO, Global Gateway Logistics;
• Dustin Quesenberry, Vice President of Operations, Contract Freighters, Inc.' and
• Todd Spencer, President, OOIDA.
The task force will convene a variety of stakeholders to identify potential improvements and solutions in the supply chain including logistics, all transportation modes, freight, labor, workforce development, distribution and warehousing. For more information, visit modot.org.
