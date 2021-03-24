LIBERTY — Physicians Working Together is an international physician-led grassroots group that rallies other physicians, medical students, health professionals and the public to improve the medical system. This year, the group is marking the 6th annual National Physicians Week March 25 to 31.
To celebrate, orthopaedic surgeon L. Nathan Gause with MU Orthopaedics at Liberty Hospital is featured in this installment of Working Today.
Like most doctors, the beginning of his education started with a bachelor’s of science. Gause’s first degree in biochemistry came from the University of Cincinnati as did his residency. His doctor of medicine degree is from the University of South Alabama, Mobile. He completed his fellowship, specializing in foot and ankle, at the University of Tennessee, Memphis.
Gause also maintains three medical group memberships: the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society; American Association of Physician Leadership; and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery.
What would surprise people most about your job?
“One thing that surprises people is the amount of time it takes to train to become an orthopaedic surgeon,” he said, adding it takes years.
What do you like best about your field?
“In our field, there are advances in technology that have provided us tools to help patients,” he said. “I strive for patient education. There are non-operative measures prior to recommending surgery that we can explore. I want to get patients back to living the quality of life they desire.”
What's the most common question you are asked about what you do?
“Have you done this procedure before, you look far too young?” Gause said, chuckling.
Would 10-year-old you be surprised about your profession?
“Yes. I’m the first physician in my family,” he explained.
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Like many physicians, the most challenging aspect has to be balancing my work and home life,” he said.
What advice would you give a young physician or someone who is considering studying medicine?
“Make sure you thoroughly research all of your interests before deciding to go into medicine,” Gause said. “The time commitment is significant, but well worth it if you decide this is the right field for you.”
