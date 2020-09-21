Teachers get free breakfast at McDonald's

To support local teachers and show appreciation, local owner-operators of McDonald's Great Plains Co-Op are providing free Thank You Meal breakfasts to teachers now through Sept. 25, a press release states.
At more than 130 McDonald’s restaurants across the Kansas City metropolitan area, Lawrence, and St. Joseph, teachers can stop by any participating McDonald's to enjoy a free breakfast. The offer runs from Sept. 21 - 25 from 6 to 10:30 a.m. and is valid with a proof of school ID.
The free Thank You Meal breakfast, featuring choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a hash brown. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food, the release states.
