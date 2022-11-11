Technology, people work together at Amazon Sortation Center

There are sorters all over the new Amazon facility in Liberty, handling a variety of purposes including processing larger pieces.

Liberty Sortation Center Site Leader Mikenna McEntee explains Amazon's newest facility location and how technology and people work together inside to make the center run smoothly and ensure packages are delivered.

LIBERTY – Amazon launched its latest sorting center in Liberty in response to customer demand two months ago, but media and city leaders were granted insider access and a tour this week. Technological innovation was on full display at the facility that currently provides 1,000 local jobs. Site leader Mikenna McEntee figures that number will grow by another 500 in the next couple months. The center at 2299 S. Withers Road is Amazon's 11th operational site in the Kansas City metro area.

The Liberty center is named MCI 9. McEntee said centers are named after their nearest airports. Airplanes may be part of the equation, but inside the facility, there’s a spirit of “monarchy.”

