LIBERTY – Amazon launched its latest sorting center in Liberty in response to customer demand two months ago, but media and city leaders were granted insider access and a tour this week. Technological innovation was on full display at the facility that currently provides 1,000 local jobs. Site leader Mikenna McEntee figures that number will grow by another 500 in the next couple months. The center at 2299 S. Withers Road is Amazon's 11th operational site in the Kansas City metro area.
The Liberty center is named MCI 9. McEntee said centers are named after their nearest airports. Airplanes may be part of the equation, but inside the facility, there’s a spirit of “monarchy.”
“We are allowed to create that mascot and atmosphere,” she explained Thursday, Nov. 10. “We decided on playing off the Royals and Monarchs so we have decided on dragons, knights and castles here. There’s even a dragon painted on the front of the building.”
The facility tour marked a celebration of technology and people within a 520,000 square-foot building. Sortation centers “categorize customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for faster delivery, serving the pivotal 'middle mile' of operations in delivering customer orders such as books, household items and toys," McEntee said.
About 250,000 customer packages per day are currently moved in the facility. When the facility is fully up and running, that number could increase to 330,000.
“We are here today to celebrate the technology in place,” she explained. “The center is divided into half. On one side, there are 20 ROBIN robots, which is short for Robot Induct. Each ROBIN has nine cameras to scan, identify, sort and process each customer order. They use air suction to pick up the packages.”
The ROBIN robots can process 9,000 customer orders per hour. On the other side of the center are associates doing similar jobs, but handling packages that the robots don’t carry well such as cylindrical packages, McEntee explained.
“The associates also can control their speed they work as well,” she said. “Not everyone has the same pace.”
In the middle of the room, covering a floor of about 150,000 square feet, is 900 blue Pegasus robots. These flat-topped robots scurry along the floor in a calculated dance, carrying packages to various shoots that take customer packages on to the right path. McEntee pointed out the charging stations for the Pegasus robots. The site has 50 stations.
“It only takes about 90 seconds for these robots to be charged,” she explained. “It really is amazing.”
The Pegasus robots can carry 50 pounds.
“When packages are larger than 37 inches or heavier than 50 pounds, they are sent on the nonconformance sorter,” McEntee said.
In addition to robots, associates are seen busy at the end of sorting shoots and moving the bulkier packages around. Others wrap pallets. The facility runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Currently, the Liberty facility serves not only the Kansas City area, but delivers coast to coast. McEntee, along with Samantha Phanthanousy, senior operations manager, as well as HR at the facility are part of a female-led leadership team.
“Amazon strives to be inclusive,” McEntee said. “We aim to incorporate leaders from all walks of life, from military to others, so that gives us a more vigorous leadership that draws on a wide pool. Additionally, we look forward to deepening our relationship with the city of Liberty and the surrounding communities we serve.”
This is McEntee’s fifth facility to help open, but said the Liberty location will be her home facility.
“One of my favorites parts is our monthly engagement calendar,” she said. “We do have fun here. Saturday is ice cream day. We are planning fun, different events to create a positive culture and relationships with the associates.”
McEntee said the desire to reach out to the Liberty community continues to take shape with planning.
“Before we opened, we delivered more than 15,000 items — including pencils, markers, ear buds, folders, binders, book bags, water bottles, and more — to 13 schools throughout the Liberty School District. The team looks forward to continuing its local involvement as it ramps up operations,” she said.
Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton also took the facility tour.
“So often people think of these super large buildings as strictly warehouses where things are getting dusty on a shelf,” he said. “This is the furthest thing from that with the technology teamed with people all working together."
