Transportation summit examines Northland road, highway options

The Clay County Economic Development Council sponsored a Transportation Summit Nov. 22 that drew over 50 people to the William Jewell College campus. Those on the panel discussion included (from left) Ron Achelpohl, director of the Transportation and Environment Department for the Mid-America Regional Council; Valerie McCaw, VSM Engineering and chair elect of the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Nolte, Clay County Presiding Commissioner; Patrick McKenna, director, Missouri Department of Transportation; and U.S. Congressman Sam Graves.