The U.S. Small Business Administration is sending a cyber warning alert to loan applicants seeking federal aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Email phishing campaigns where malicious actors are impersonating the SBA and its Office of Disaster Assistance to collect personally identifiable information for fraudulent purposes have surfaced," states a release. "The SBA is particularly concerned about scam emails targeting applicants of the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program asking them to verify their accounts using a third-party online platform to collect personally identifiable information."
According to the release, any email communication from the SBA will come from email accounts ending in sba.gov. Loan applicants are being advised to look out for email scams and phishing attacks using the SBA logo. These may be attempts to obtain personal information, access personal banking accounts or install ransomware or malware.
Applicants are advised to help protect their identity and privacy by never providing their full name, date of birth, Social Security number, address, phone numbers, email addresses, case numbers or any other personal information in public-facing comments or responses to third-party emails.
According to the release, the SBA will not use a third-party platform to seek personal information, search a third-party platform for or by personal identification or follow public users proactively without a waiver.
Borrowers who are in the process of applying for an SBA loan and receive email correspondence asking for personal information are cautioned to ensure that any application numbers referenced in the email are consistent with their actual application number. Loan applicants and borrowers are also advised not to click on any links or open any attachments, which are often used in phishing email scams.
Additionally, federal agencies that provide disaster recovery assistance will never ask for a fee or payment to apply for financial assistance, and government employees do not charge for any recovery assistance provided.
An SBA logo on a webpage does not guarantee the information is either accurate or endorsed by the SBA, states the release. Visit sba.gov/COVIDfraudalert to learn more about scams.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Office of Inspector General’s Hotline at (800) 767-0385 or online at www.sba.gov/COVIDfraudalert.
