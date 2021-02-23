LIBERTY — Unique Painting KC is again collecting nominations for the Be Unique Challenge.
The challenge, owner Chad Wek said, is aimed at looking for people who do good for others each day.
Nominations are open to those in Clay and Platte counties. The winner will receive an exterior paint job from the business. Nominations will be taken through Sunday, Feb. 28. The winner will be announced March 28.
“We are looking for people who might be coaches, teachers, foster parents, police officers, nurses,” he said. “These are those folks who impact communities and inspire others. These are the people who go above and beyond their job description to help the community. Someone who impacts the community in a positive way and inspires others."
Find the nomination form online at uniquepaintingkc.com/be-unique-challenge/.
