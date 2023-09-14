US Motor Works locates distribution center in Liberty

LIBERTY — U.S. Motor Works, a manufacturer and distributor of after-market automotive parts, plans to invest $19.2 million to establish a distribution center in Heartland Meadows Industrial Park in Liberty.
The new 167,000-square-foot facility will allow U.S. Motor Works to centralize distribution, expand capabilities and shorten delivery times. Operations are scheduled for January 2024.
City Economic & Business Development Manager Brandon Smith said the company will take over the cold storage building at 3161 Heartland Drive.
“They are looking at the lease-to-own option,” Smith said. “If the facility works for them, we are looking at a long-term tenant.”
U.S. Motor Works currently operates in six North American facilities.
Smith said the city’s efforts in building industrial spec buildings has been beneficial for the community and the ability to attract businesses.
“Having the building ready is appealing,” he said. “We have existing space. They plan to be operational in January.”
Gil Benjamin, president and CEO of U.S. Motor Works said, “Being centrally located in the U.S. and specifically in the Kansas City area, our new facility will be three days away from 90% of the country by truck,” he stated in a release from the Kansas City Area Development Council. “This new fulfillment center will not only allow us to serve our customers better, but it will also allow our products and brands to continue growing without space limitations.”
Smith said the company could hire around 50 employees for the facility.
“We believe the salaries will align with the market,” he said. “They are going to have to compete with other projects.”
“The Liberty City Council has committed to a welcoming and vibrant economic development environment, with the goal of bringing corporate investment and jobs to our city,” Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson, in the KCADC press release, said. “As we welcome U.S. Motor Works to Liberty, we are proud of the business culture that we have created over the past decade that has brought great job opportunities for the Liberty and KC metro areas.”
