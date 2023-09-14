US Motor Works locates distribution center in Liberty

The new 167,000-square-foot facility will allow US Motor Works to centralize distribution, expand capabilities, and shorten delivery times. Operations are scheduled for January 2024.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — U.S. Motor Works, a manufacturer and distributor of after-market automotive parts, plans to invest $19.2 million to establish a distribution center in Heartland Meadows Industrial Park in Liberty.

The new 167,000-square-foot facility will allow U.S. Motor Works to centralize distribution, expand capabilities and shorten delivery times. Operations are scheduled for January 2024.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at KHoux@cherryroad.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.