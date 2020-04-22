LIBERTY — Jason Thomas serves as Liberty’s utilities operations manager. He will mark 15 years with the city in November. While many businesses have sent employees home during the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers, like Thomas are essential and must go to work.
“I started out reading water meters,” he said. “Over the years, I moved up through the utilities maintenance portion of the city. Prior to joining the city, I did home repair and brought in a general knowledge of plumbing. However, most of this job has been on-the-job training and certifications from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”
Thomas manages the water and sewer lines for the city. His responsibilities include repair of line breaks and sewer issues.
What do you like best about your position or this field in particular?
“I do like interacting with the public,” Thomas said. “There is variety in our tasks and always someone new to interact with almost daily. It’s about trying to do my best to serve our citizens. During this pandemic, it’s a challenge. It’s been an adjustment to keep people healthy and be responsive to the community. There are 15 guys on the on-call crew and I have them divided into three crews. If one person on the crew gets sick, they all have to rest as they do interact closely. I have a game plan to keep people as healthy as possible while keeping city needs squared away. If we have a water break, we have to go in and get it fixed.”
What’s the most common question you get asked about what you do?
“People just wonder if you have to get in the sewers,” Thomas said. “The reality is that 95% of the time, we have equipment to do it. Sewers are not a glamorous job. It’s the day-to-day maintenance and repairs of those water and sewer lines.”
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I think it would surprise people to know that every day is different,” he said. “There is always something new within the city. It keeps you on your toes. Often, sewer and water lines are those things that are often overlooked, just like electricity and gas, but you know about them as soon as they don’t work.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this field or position?
“Definitely, that kid would be surprised,” he said. “I don’t really remember what I wanted to be, but I can tell you it wasn’t this. This was not my idea, but starting as a meter reader, I just kept going and found what I liked.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“We have roughly 200 miles of each type of line in the city,” he said. “Our basic overall function is to keep people with water and sewer. You never think about it until it doesn’t go anywhere.”
What advice would you give someone who is starting a job similar to yours?
“I encourage people to first like what you are doing, and you have to care,” Thomas said. “If you decide to work for a city, you are responsible to the taxpayers. Remember you are providing a needed service to the citizens.”
