KANSAS CITY — As a next step in developing the food and beverage and news and gifts concessions program in the $1.5 billion New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport, the Kansas City Aviation Department and its partners ICF and Phillips West are organizing two virtual concessions meet and greets Jan. 12 and 13.
The overall vision for the Build KCI Concessions Program is to have a program that is customer-centric, provides a sense of place, engages useful technology and integrates a true spirit of Kansas City, according to a press release.
The team identified Virbela, a virtual reality-like platform that accommodates large group discussions as well as private, one-on-one meetings. Participants of the meet and greets will be able to create avatars virtually walk around the room and network with other people. Participants will be able to visit with vendors at their virtual booths and vendors will be able to share their company's brochure or other virtual media.
The meet and greets will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 7 a.m. to 5p.m Jan. 13. Register at FlyKCI.com/Concessions.
After registering, company representatives will be able to schedule private, 20-minute meetings with companies of their choosing. During the meet and greets, the Aviation Department will share information about the request for proposals and build out processes.
“The airport is the front door to the community and the new terminal needs to provide that sense of place for visitors and locals alike,” said Pat Klein, KCMO aviation director. “The right concessions program is key to achieving this.”
For more details, contact Alan Gluck at Alan.Gluck@ICF.com. A Virbela overview video is available by searching YouTube. New terminal project information is also available at BuildKCI.com.
