LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council unanimously approved development of a new 65,000-plus-square-foot micro-fulfillment center facility in the Liberty Commerce Center. The center is slated to open in fall 2022 and is expected to create about 200 jobs with more than $8 million in payroll.
According to Walgreens, there will be nine similar facilities operating across in the nation by the end of 2022.
New job opportunities at this facility will include a mix of pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions as well as maintenance technician, function lead and other operational roles.
“As we are learning, we can get medications into hands quicker,” said Greg Shirey from Walgreens' corporate office during the council meeting Monday, Nov. 22. “This also frees up the pharmacists in the stores to spend more time with the customers who walk in there.”
The facility at 2601 S. Hughes Road will be a $30 million investment.
Walgreens will also partner with UPS and FedEx as well as same-day delivery companies including Uber, DoorDash and others for direct-to-consumer shipping.
"Growing the industrial and manufacturing investment in Liberty and the accompanying new job creation has been a high priority for elected officials, city staff and the Liberty Economic Development Corporation in recent years," said Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton. "Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacy store chains in the United States, a brand that people know, depend on and love. We are proud to be a part of this important pharmaceutical supply chain pipeline and excited to welcome the Walgreens micro-fulfillment center to Liberty.”
Liberty continues to expand its industrial building footprint in the region with the Liberty Commerce Center, Liberty Parkway Park and Heartland Meadows.
“We’re excited to welcome Walgreens’ new high-tech facility to the KC region as the company works to optimize its speed-to-consumer capabilities,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council.
Along with the development approval, Walgreens also received a Chapter 100 tax abatement for constructing tenant finish improvements and acquiring and installing equipment. The tax abatement is 50% for 10 years. According to Economic & Business Development Manager Brandon Smith’s action report, Walgreens will make payment to the county as property tax revenue and distribute to the taxing entities instead. While the tax abatement for the entire 10-year period is estimated at $1.487 million, the payment in lieu of taxes to be made during the same 10-year period totals about $1.5 million.
Smith’s report also includes that the project will receive sales tax exemption on qualified building materials and personal property as part of the Chapter 100 approval. It is anticipated that about $2.9 million in sales and use tax revenue will be exempt, however there are no sales anticipated within the city of Liberty.
