SMITHVILLE — Adam Campbell arrived in Smithville about five years ago from Savannah, Georgia to get involved in the real estate market. He became a real estate agent as well as a home remodeler. He even has flipped houses.
Now, Campbell has opened a design studio as an area builder and owner in partnership with Wausau Homes, out of Rothschild, Wisconsin.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, Campbell will open his design studio at 14820 Shamrock Way, Unit B2 for an open house. The event will feature a showcase of products.
“Wausau Homes was looking for builders in the area and I saw the opportunity,” he said. “I am excited for this partnership and even more excited about the building system. We build walls in a panel system. The doors and windows are set in. Then the trusses are built. The system of building and framing, to me, is the way homes should be built.”
Campbell said the panels and trusses are shipped to site and then a crane offloads them.
“Once the site is prepped and the pad is poured, framing with those panels can be up in 24 hours,” he explained. “Then it becomes a regular build with the necessary siding, roof installation, drywall and such. We aren’t modular and we don’t build the entire house in a warehouse, but it is a customized build.”
Campbell said another aspect to Wausau Homes is that there is a redefinition of what the building experience is.
“We spend a lot of time working through all the details and pricing out everything,” he said. “It’s every detail from the cabinets to the floors to the hardware around the home. There is a 3D movie created so that the homebuyer can walk inside and outside of the house.”
Wausau Homes has been building quality, custom homes in partnership with independent local builders throughout the Midwest for more than 50 years.
“By partnering with Wausau Homes and opening this design studio, I am able to give customers a stress-free building experience different than anything out there today,” said Campbell.
