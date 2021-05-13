LIBERTY — Earlier this year, the team at CARSTAR Wicklund’s Collision Center led by the Wicklund family received word that they marked being the third shop in the world to have reached 30 consecutive years of I-Car Training as a Gold Class Shop. They are also the first shop with three generations of Gold Class recognition.
Bill and Rochelle Wicklund started the business originally called “The Body Shop” in Liberty. The business is currently located at 941 Sutton Place. Their son Gerald Wicklund serves as the second generation owner/general manager.
Now the third generation has joined in with Billy Wicklund serving as production manager along with Crystal Wicklund and Jason Wicklund as collision repair consultants.
According to the letter from the I-CAR CEO John S. Van Alstyne, the award represents the efforts in “contributing to complete, safe and quality repairs for your customers every day since Feb. 7, 1991.”
The letter continues, “Your team combines knowledge and skills with the desire to remain as well-trained and informed as possible, staying ahead of the ever-changing technical, process, and material demands required in the restoration of vehicles today and tomorrow.”
(0) comments
