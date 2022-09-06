thumbnail_Daniel Holt.jpg

Daniel Holt

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — William Jewell College has appointed Daniel Holt as chief financial officer and vice president of finance and operations, according to a college release. 

Holt joined the Jewell team in 2004 in the Financial Aid Office and has served in various leadership capacities including director of financial aid and interim CFO. Since 2020, Holt has been a member of the president’s cabinet as the associate vice president of institutional strategy, helping lead college efforts in strategic decision-making, program growth and innovations, data analysis and financial forecasting.

