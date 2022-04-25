KEARNEY — Nolan Pestano, a junior at Smithville High School, and Jane Pemberton, a junior at Excelsior Springs High School, were selected to represent Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative in Washington, D.C. this summer at the 2022 Youth Tour conference. The conference is an all-expense paid leadership development experience coordinated by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives.
In addition, Wyatt Stapleton of North Platte High School, Brock Uthe of Platte County High School, Wyeth Perry of East Buchanan High School and Chloe Boulter of Liberty North High School were selected to serve as delegates to the Youth Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience in Jefferson City.
“The Youth Tour and Youth CYCLE programs provide unmatched leadership development opportunities for high schoolers,” said Amanda McQuerrey, marketing and community relations coordinator. “We believe supporting education is key to developing the next generation of leaders in the Northland, and we’re thrilled to offer this opportunity to these impressive students.”
The six Youth Tour winners presented their ideas about how the cooperative can reach the next generation of members to a panel of judges from the Northland community at the final competition held Thursday, April 21.
Platte-Clay has been sponsoring students to attend Youth Tour since 1964.
“The conference gives students the chance to visit historical sites, meet with elected officials and connect with other students from across Missouri and the nation,” states a cooperative release.
